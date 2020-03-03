West Branch falls to Osage, finishes 21-4

The West Branch Bears fell to the Osage Green Devils 50-43 on Tuesday evening in the 2A quarterfinal round. Ryland Druecker led the way for the Bears who finish their season with a 21-4 record.

The game was tight throughout its entirety but Osage outscored the Bears 15-6 in the fourth quarter en rout to winning and advancing to the 2A semifinal round.

Osage's Sidney Brandau had a game-high 16 points while adding 12 rebounds.

Osage moves on to face off with #1 seed Cascade on Thursday in the 2A semifinal round.