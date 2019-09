The West Branch Bears defeated the Bellevue Comets 0-0 on Thursday night to improve their record on the season to 5-0. Following the loss, the Comets fall to 1-4.

Bears' wide receiver Trey Eagle set a new West Branch single game record with 206 receiving yards, becoming the first Bears receiver to eclipse the 200 yard mark in a game.

The Bears look ahead to a match up with North Cedar next week while Bellevue hopes to rebound against Beckman Catholic.