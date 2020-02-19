Waverly-Shell Rock finishes as 3A runner-up, falls to SE Polk

The Southeast Polk Rams took down the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks 29-26 on Wednesday night to win the class 3A dual state championship. Its the second consecutive season that the Rams have beaten the Go-Hawks to win the title.

Full results of the dual are below.

160: Carter Proffitt (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Andrew Reed (1. Southeast Polk) Dec 8-3

170: Deveyon Montgomery (1. Southeast Polk) over McCrae Hagarty (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) Dec 7-3

182: Justin Brindley (1. Southeast Polk) over Gavin Wedemeier (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) Dec 3-1

195: Gabe Christenson (1. Southeast Polk) over Jake Walker (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 1:44

220: Brayden Wolf (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Kalob Runyon (1. Southeast Polk) Fall 4:00

285: Luke Walker (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Connor Brown (1. Southeast Polk) Dec 5-1

106: Ryder Block (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Nathanael Jesuroga (1. Southeast Polk) Dec 7-6

113: Bailey Roybal (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Jackson Dietzenbach (1. Southeast Polk) TF 21-5

120: Cooper Hanson (1. Southeast Polk) over Dylan Stockdale (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) Fall 3:11

126: Ayden Kingery (1. Southeast Polk) over Carter Fecht (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) Maj 11-3

132: Aiden Riggins (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Joel Jesuroga (1. Southeast Polk) Dec 3-1

138: Carter Martinson (1. Southeast Polk) over Noah Heise (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) Dec 7-1

145: Carson Martinson (1. Southeast Polk) over Cayden Langreck (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) Maj 16-4

152: Evan Yant (2. Waverly-Shell Rock) over Camden Baarda (1. Southeast Polk) Dec 8-4