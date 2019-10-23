Washington's Trashaun Willis continues to defy the odds

Nothing will ever stop Washington's Trashaun Willis.

Willis was born with amniotic band syndrome, which prevented his left arm from growing.

"I've just been used to not having it, growing and adapting with it," he said.

As an 8th grader, he became a YouTube sensation throwing down a dunk with one arm. Now, he's taken his talents to the football field. He's been a key force on defense for the Demons with 35.5 tackles and leads the team with eight tackles for loss.

"I have to use mostly my right side for tackling," said Willis. "Making sure that they don't cut back to my left is probably the hardest part."

"For someone that's got as profound a disability as missing a limb, we never give it a second thought," said Washington head coach James Harris. "He's just one of the guys.