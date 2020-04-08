Washington track coach describes COVID-19 experience that made him "terrified"

As the number of COVID-19 cases grows in Iowa, an eastern Iowa track coach says it's an illness you really don't want to mess with.

Steve Roth, of Washington, in an undated photo (Courtesy Photo)

"Not sure how I got it, a couple of parties, a birthday party and a community function that I attended two weeks prior to it," Steve Roth, track coach from Washington, said. "It's going on almost three weeks now."

Roth is used to going full speed. That is, until COVID-19 stopped him in his tracks.

"Headache, sore throat, breathing was the main issue. Taste and smell gone, breathing got 10 times worse. It was a battle trying to function, a lot of sleeping, tired all the time," Roth said. "Very scared when you can’t get your breath. You have to stand up eating. Terrified."

After battling the virus, Roth has this advice to pass along to everyone.

"Stay the distance, wash your hands," Roth said. "I thought I was doing all that but. Again whatever they say to do, do and do it extra because it’s not about us. It’s about the people around you, my kids my grandkids, my dad, my stepmother, and my wife. Do you want to do the best for them?"

Roth also thanked the track community, his former runners, and everyone who sent get well messages while he was quarantined battling this killer virus.

"The prayers were outstanding. I feel to this day that had a lot to do with me getting through it," Roth said. "I am on the mend and I appreciate it and thank you so much."