Wapsie Valley takes down Bishop Garrigan to win program's first ever state title

The Wapsie Valley Warriors defeated the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears 65-53 to win the program's first state championship.

“Emotionally it was unbelievable, I didn’t know how it would feel, It's the first one so just emotionally to think of how hard we’ve worked this year to get to this point and then to be able to finish it off was incredible." said head coach Marty McKowen.

Kiks Rosengarten registed a double-double for Wapsie Valley, scoring a game-high 21 points and adding 15 rebounds.

“Coming in, not winning a state championship for Wapsie Valley and being my senior year, it's an incredible feeling for me and the school and the community.” Rosengarten said.

Blayde Bellis scored 16, Gunner Meyer posted 13 and Kobe Risse added 10 for the Warriors.

Bishop Garrigan was led by Marcus Plathe who finished with 16 points. Angelo Winkle, who took home the 1A MVP, finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.