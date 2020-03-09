Wapsie Valley notches upset, Springville falls in boy's state tournament

Day one of the boy's state basketball tournament got underway in Des Moines on Monday.

Players for the Wapsie Valley High School boy's basketball team celebrate while returning to the locker room following a 49-45 win against top-seeded Lake Mills in the Class 1A state basketball tournament quarterfinals on Monday, March 9, 2020. (John Campbell/KCRG)

Wapsie Valley knocks off top-seeded Lake Mills

8th-seeded Wapsie Valley upset top-seeded Lake Mills in the class 1A state basketball tournament quarterfinals 49-45. Wapsie Valley was led by Gunner Meyer with 19 points and Kiks Rosengarten with 16 points and 9 boards.

Wapsie raises their record to 19-7 and Lake Mils ends the season 23-3.

Springville drops a clone one in the quarterfinals of the class 1A state basketball tournament

Bishop Garrigan beat Springville 55-52 in the quarter-finals of the class 1a state basketball tournament Monday. Alex Koppes led the Orioles with 21 points in the loss. Springville finishes the season 22-6.