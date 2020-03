To Wapsie Valley, being the 8th seed in the state tournament doesn't matter, but the Warriors continue their Cinderella run after beating Montezuma in the 1A semi-finals, 57-42.

Sophomore Gunner Meyer finished with a team-high 17 points. Kiks Rosengarten added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Wapsie Valley is searching for its first state title in program history.

The Warriors will face Bishop Garrigan for the title on Friday. Tip-off is at 2:00 p.m.