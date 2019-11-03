UNI's defense makes a statement against No. 7 Illinois State

Northern Iowa was looking for a statement win on the road, and got it. The ninth-ranked Panthers dominated No. 7 Illinois State 27-10, which ended the Redbirds' three-game winning streak.

The Panthers' defense made things difficult all day for Illinois State's offense. They held running back James Robinson, who has more than 3,400 yards rushing in his career, to just 39 yards. They also forced four turnovers, including three in the fourth quarter on just four plays.

"It was just fun," said defensive back Omar Brown, who had two interceptions. "If we just play our game, everything will come together."

On offense, Isaiah Weston was held out of the end zone for the first time since week one of the season, but other receivers stepped up. Junior Suni Lane, who started his career as a defensive back, caught two touchdown passes.

The Panthers host Indiana State next Saturday.