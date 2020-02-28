UNI's Spencer Haldeman receives a lot of fan support from hometown

Northern Iowa is hoping its season continues well into March, but for Peosta native and senior Spencer Haldeman, it's starting to sneak up on him that his playing career is almost over.

"When it comes down to the end, it gets real," Haldeman said.

He's certainly going to cherish the rest of the season and so are his parents, Amy and Steve. They've been to every home and road game the last five years.

"We've met so many awesome friends that are going to be lifetime friends," said Amy Haldeman, Spencer's mother.

Last Sunday on Senior Day, Spencer's parents were in the stands cheering him on as usual, but he had an even bigger fan base. Nearly 100 people wore t-shirts that said on the back, "Thanks For The Memories Spencer!"

"It just shows that the local community and the Western Dubuque system, they just come out and support their own," said Steve Haldeman, Spencer's dad.

Northern Iowa closes out the regular season at Drake on Saturday.