UNI's Isaiah Weston back on the field for first time in a year

Northern Iowa's season opener versus Iowa State had a lot of firsts, including Will McElvain making his first career start at quarterback. It was also the first game in more than a year for wide receiver Isaiah Weston.

He missed all of the 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in the first week of preseason practice.

He was coming off a successful freshman season with 380 yards and five touchdowns, and he was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team.

On Saturday against Iowa State, he had two catches for 48 yards.

"We did a mock combine here and I got a 42-inch vertical," Weston said. "My body feels way better than it did before."