UNI's Briley Moore credits Springville native Elias Nissen in development

Whoever is the next quarterback for Northern Iowa will have plenty of weapons surrounding him. One of those weapons is senior tight end Briley Moore.

Moore had a breakout season collecting a team-high 536 yards and four touchdowns, earning him first-team All-MVFC honors.

He gives a lot of credit to former teammate and Springville native Elias Nissen for his development.

"Elias taught me a lot that I know, especially in the run game," he said.

"I wish I had a guy here to challenge him for his position," said Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley. "It'd make him better. Elias Nissen made him better last year. He's going to have to develop himself knowing that he's the No. 1 tight end on our football team."