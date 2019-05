The Northern Iowa men's track and field team dominated on the final day of the MVC Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Panthers defended their title with a total score of 183.25 winning by 65 points.

The Panthers had three individual champions: Connor Ham (110 Hurdles), Evan Long (400M Dash) and Isaac Holtz (Discus).

The women finished fourth overall and had one individual champion, Maddie McCalla in the 400M Dash.