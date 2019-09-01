UNI kicker Matt Cook drills four field goals, earns player of the week honors

Matt Cook is a freshman, but he certainly didn't act like one in Saturday's game versus Iowa State.

The Cedar Falls native was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts. His first field goal was from 50 yards, and he later hit one from 49 yards. He also hit two extra-point attempts.

"We wouldn't have put him out there unless we thought he could do that," said Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley. "I thought he had that leg. We just didn't know it was going to happen down here."

On Sunday, Cook was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.