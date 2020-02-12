UNI fights back to beat Illinois State, A.J. Green surpasses 1,000 career points

With the special season Northern Iowa's put together, its conference opener loss to Illinois State nearly nearly two months ago has long been forgotten. The Panthers did get redemption against the Redbirds on Wednesday at home winning 71-63.

Illinois State grabbed the early lead and was up 20-12 with 13:10 left in the first half. The Panthers went on an 11-0 run to close out the first half and led 40-33 at halftime. They kept the lead the rest of the way.

Sophomore A.J. Green finished with a game-high 27 points. He also surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark. Trae Berhow also added 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers will go for win No. 23 on Saturday at Loyola. Game is set for 7 p.m.