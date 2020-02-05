UNI extends win-streak to four, tops Valpo 63-51

The UNI Panthers improved to 20-3 on the season following a 63-51 win over MVC foe Valparaiso on Wednesday night. This season marks the first since 2015-16 that the Panthers have reached the 20-win milestone.

The Panthers sit atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 9-2 record and extend their win streak to four games.

A.J. Green had a game high 19 points while teammates Austin Phyfe and Isaiah Brown each netted 10.

The Panthers now look ahead to a match up with Drake on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.