UNI dominates Drake, claims conference title outright

Despite back-to-back losses to Loyola and Indiana State last week, Northern Iowa didn't panic and responded by winning its final three regular season games, including a 70-43 win against Drake on Saturday.

The Panthers pretty much dominated from the start leading 30-18 at halftime. They outscored the Bulldogs 40-25 in the second half. A big key was freshman Noah Carter scoring 11 consecutive points for UNI.

Austin Phyfe led the Panthers with 17 points and hauled in 18 rebounds. A.J. Green (15), Isaiah Brown (15) and Noah Carter (11) also finished in double figures.

The Panthers claimed the Missouri Valley Conference title outright for the first time since 2010. They also have the No. 1 seed going into the conference tournament in St. Louis.

