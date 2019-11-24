UNI doesn't get top-8 seed, will host San Diego in first round

Northern Iowa certainly felt it had the credential to receive a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs. The Panthers finished the regular season 8-4 overall and were second in the MVFC, but the committee felt differently.

The Panthers didn't receive a top-8 seed and will instead host San Diego in the first round next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Head coach Mark Farley admitted in a press conference that it was a tough pill to swallow.

"We just play the teams we're supposed to play," he said. "I thought our schedule put us in position to earn that eighth seed. We're not going to lose sleep over it because the call's been made."

San Diego finished 9-2 overall after winning the Pioneer Football League. The winner will travel to South Dakota State.