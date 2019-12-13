UNI defense puts up mighty effort, but Panthers held scoreless in playoff loss to James Madison

Despite all of the injuries Northern Iowa had gone through this season, the team kept fighting throughout the playoffs. On Friday, the Panthers fought to the very end in their 17-0 loss to James Madison in the FCS quarterfinals.

The defense did what it has done all season, creating turnovers and keeping opposing teams out of the end zone. The Dukes came in averaging 44 points a game, but were held to their second-lowest scoring total of the season.

On the other side, the Panthers had trouble moving the ball, finishing with just 114 yards of offense.

This was the first time Northern Iowa was held scoreless in a game since a 27-0 loss to Iowa State in 2010. It was also the first time the Panthers were held scoreless in the playoffs since losing to Montana 38-0 in 2001.