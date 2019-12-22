UNI closes out non-conference play with win against Marshall

Northern Iowa received some votes in the AP Poll earlier this week, but could break the top-25 pretty soon. The Panthers collected their 11th win of the season after beating Marshall on Sunday, 88-80.

Five players finished in double figures. A.J. Green led all scorers with 24 points. Trae Berhow recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Marshall kept the game close, but the key for UNI was going 27-of-33 at the free throw line.

The Panthers start conference play with a road game against Illinois State on New Year's Eve.