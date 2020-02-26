UNI clinches share of MVC regular season title

The UNI Panthers defeated the Evansville Aces 84-64 on Wednesday night to clinch a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. With the win, the Panthers also improve to a perfect 16-0 at home and 24-5 overall.

UNI converted 64% of their field goal attempts while holding the Aces to 56.5% from the field.

Trae Berhow led all scorers with 12 points in the first half going 2-2 from behind the arc. Berhow finished with 16 points while adding seven rebounds and one assist.

The Panthers secured themselves the top seed at Arch Madness and return to action against Drake on Saturday.