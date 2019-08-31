Iowa State survives scare from UNI, tops Panthers 29-26 in triple-overtime

Thanks to a touchdown run from Sheldon Croney Jr, the Iowa State Cyclones edged out the UNI Panthers 29-26 in triple-overtime.

The Cyclones trailed 13-10 with under a minute left in regulation when Connor Assalley converted a field goal to tie the game.

After trading field goals in the first overtime, and then trading touchdowns in the second overtime, Iowa State held the Panthers to a field goal in triple-overtime and then scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1 yard run from Sheldon Croney Jr.

Iowa State outgained the Panthers in yardage 463-262 and was held to only one touchdown in regulation that came on a pass from Brock Purdy to La’Michael Pettway.

UNI Kicker Matthew Cook went 4-4 for the Panthers, which included a 50 yard field goal in the first half and then a 49 yard field goal in overtime.

The Panthers only touchdown in regulation came on defense, as Elerson Smith bolted into the backfield and forced Brock Purdy to fumble the ball, which was recovered for a touchdown by Xavier Williams.

Panthers RS-freshman quarterback Will McElvain went 25-42 for 228 yards and threw an overtime touchdown pass to Trevor Allen. Iowa State sophomore Brock Purdy went 30-41 with 278 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones.

Iowa State's Deshaunte Jones led all receivers with 14 receptions for 126 yards.

UNI looks ahead to a match-up with Southern Utah while Iowa State has the next week off before taking on #20 Iowa.