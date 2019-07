Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton helped Team USA advance to the Gold Medal game in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece on Saturday. The U.S. defeated Lithuania in the semi-finals, 102-67.

Haliburton finished with five points, seven assists, one steal and no turnovers in 17 minutes.

The U.S. will face Mali in the Gold Medal game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (CT).