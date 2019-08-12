Tyler Linderbaum quickly adjusts from defensive tackle to center

In the 2018 season, Tyler Linderbaum was playing defensive tackle for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He saw playing time in just two games.

During Iowa's bowl prep for Mississippi State, he was approached by the coaches about possibly switching over to center. It didn't take long for to say, yes.

"Coach Ferentz thought it was the best thing for me, and whatever he says -- I mean he's been coaching for 20 years -- so whatever he says, I'm going to do," said Linderbaum. "Obviously, there was a little bit of an adjustment just because I wasn't used to the pace that the defensive players play at."

Since the spring, Linderbaum has taken most of the reps with the No. 1 offense. He's not only the front-runner for this year, it's a position where he could end his career has a four-year starter.

"Honestly, probably the year on defense probably helped him to understand defensive fronts, structure and why they're doing what they're doing," said offensive line coach Tim Polasek.

Linderbaum was a two-time all-state offensive lineman in high school.