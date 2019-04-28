Tyler Linderbaum becomes front runner for starting center spot

After losing center James Daniels early to the NFL last year, Iowa was able to fill the void with Keegan Render. He ended up garnering third-team All-Big Ten honors.

Now, the Hawkeyes have to find a new center after he graduated. The leading candidate is Solon native Tyler Linderbaum, who switched over from defensive tackle at the end of the regular season.

He was an all-state lineman during his senior and junior at Solon.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz said after Friday's practice that they're pretty close to naming him the starter.

"It's going to be tough to beat him out," he said.