Former Iowa Hawkeye Tyler Cook signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Cook appeared in three games for Denver's Summer League team, averaging 4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assist per game.

Cook declared for the NBA Draft after playing three seasons at Iowa. Cook went undrafted after averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in his junior season.

Cook will reportedly wear #34 for the Nuggets.