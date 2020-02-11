Two of Iowa's most historic coaches talk about their careers on OnIowaLive

Two of the most historic high school coaches in the state of Iowa joined KCRG TV9's Scott Saville on OnIowaLive Monday night to talk about their careers and what the future has in store for them.

Lisbon wrestling head coach Brad Smith has spent over 40 years as a coach and became the state's all-time leader for career dual-meet victories earlier this season.

Through four decades, Smith has won 12 traditional state team championships, nine at Lisbon & three at Iowa City High, the most all-time. He's also won six state team-dual championships.

North Linn co-head basketball coach Bob Hilmer also spoke about his career that is in year 57. Hilmer received his 900th career win this season after the Lynx defeated Springville on January 14th of this year.

Hilmer was already the state's all-time leader and became just the 33rd coach nationally to reach the 900-win milestone.