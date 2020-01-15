Two former Hawkeyes selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Two former Iowa linemen were named to the 2020 Centennial Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Fred "Duke" Slater, who played for the Hawkeyes from 1918-21, and Alex Karras (1956-57) are the fourth and fifth players in program history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Slater played 10 seasons in the NFL and was the first African-American lineman in NFL history. He was also a six-time All-Pro.

Karras, who led Iowa to a Rose Bowl win in 1956, was the 10th player selected in the 1958 NFL Draft. He played his entire career for the Detroit Lions from 1958-70. He was selected to four Pro Bowls.