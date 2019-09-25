Two female athletes go in the trenches for Iowa City West football

There have been many female athletes who have played football, and at Iowa City West, they have two girls playing on the offensive line this year.

Salima Omari and Phoebe Burt put on the pads for the first time ever.

"It took me a little bit getting used to, but I think I'm starting to get used to it more and more," said Burt. "It's always going to hurt; it's contact."

"At first, they took it easy on us," said Omari.

Both Omari and Burt haven't played a down yet for the Trojans, but they've been great teammates waiting for their chance.

"I can still always be on the sideline making sure the guys keep their heads up," said Burt.