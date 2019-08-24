Twins OF Byron Buxton will join Kernels on rehab assignment

Byron Buxton only played in 68 games for the Kernels back in 2013, but he was a crowd favorite. Fans will get a chance to see him this weekend.

The Minnesota Twins announced that Buxton will join the Kernels on a rehab assignment.

Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 3 with a left shoulder injury. He also missed 10 games back in late July with a concussion.

He's currently batting .262 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI for the Twins. Back in 2013 with the Kernels, he hit .341 with eight home runs and 55 RBI.

He'll join the team on Saturday, but won't play until Sunday. The Kernels host Peoria for a four-game series.