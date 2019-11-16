Turnovers hurt Panthers in road loss to South Dakota State

Northern Iowa's hopes of receiving one of the top four seeds for the FCS playoffs took a major hit with a 38-7 loss at No. 9 South Dakota State on Saturday. The loss ended the Panthers' four-game winning streak.

Will McElvain struggled throwing three interceptions and losing one fumble, which was returned for a touchdown. The Panthers only mustered 239 yards of total offense.

Northern Iowa closes out the regular season on the road next Saturday at Western Illinois.