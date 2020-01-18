Turnovers hurt Iowa State in loss to Texas Tech

Ever since its loss to Florida A&M on New Year's Eve, things haven't gone well for Iowa State.

The Cyclones have now lost five of their last six games after falling on the road to No. 23 Texas Tech, 72-52. It's their third straight loss by double digits.

After trailing 27-21 at halftime, Michael Jacobson scored a pair of buckets to cut the deficit to 29-27. That's when Texas Tech's offense took off on a 12-2 run and then used another 14-0 run with less than nine minutes remaining to put the game out of reach.

Iowa State had 19 turnovers and was 3-of-22 from the 3-point line.

The Cyclones host Oklahoma State on Tuesday at 7 p.m.