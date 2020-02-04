Tristan Wirfs excited about heading to the NFL

Tristan Wirfs is projected to be a first-round pick in April's NFL Draft. The All-American offensive tackle said the decision to leave early wasn't easy.

"I kind of compare it to somebody playing ping-pong in my head," Wirfs said. "One day I wanted to stay, one day I wanted to leave."

Wirfs says his focus now is on the NFL combine, which is set for Feb. 23-Mar. 2. The on-field workouts for offensive linemen will be on Friday, Feb. 28.

"Right now, I'm training with Coach Doyle getting ready for the combine in the NFL Draft," Wirfs said. I'm just putting in work like normal."

When Wirfs gets selected in April, he hopes to one day repay his mother, Sarah, who raised him and his sister, Kaylia, as a single mom.

"The people in Mount Vernon know, my friends know, the rest of my family knows how special she is," Wirfs said. "I'll never be able to repay her fully for everything she has done, but I can sure try."