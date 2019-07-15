Trip down memory lane with Banks & Dwight

Tim Dwight and Tavian Banks were two of the most dynamic high school football players to come out of the state of Iowa. They even squared off at Iowa City High in a playoff game that Bettendorf Won 31-28 as Banks and Dwight put on a show combining for seven touchdowns in front of jam packed stadium.

"Seeing all those fans, we had 12,000 people there in a high school game it was pretty special." Dwight said at the TnT Football Camp in Western Dubuque.

Then Tim and Tavian teamed up to break records for the Hawkeyes. Dwight still ranks third in all time receiving at Iowa and Banks rushed for 1,691 yards his Senior year, a school record until Shonn Green broke it.

"We had a great experience we played in Kinnick. We played in some of the best stadiums in the country get some of the best athletes in the world. We just feel fortunate we can come back here and hopefully give some insight on what it's like to play on those levels and hopefully some these kids can experience that." Dwight said.

Both love being around the game and Tavian who just moved back to Iowa will be coaching high school football this year.

"I am going to be coaching at Roosevelt this season coming up. Getting back into football is going to be awesome doing a great job this summer already so looking forward to it." Banks said.

Tim, who does a lot of camps, would like to coach but he's hands full right now.

"I just had a little young one that's six weeks old so I've got a little time to be a dad for a while. When I come out here and I had my camp last month and camp next week he gets back in your blood. I think maybe when I hit 50 I might get back into coaching." Dwight said.