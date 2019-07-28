Trevor Hoffman's pitching career started in Cedar Rapids

Trevor Hoffman was inducted into the 2018 MLB Hall of Fame after finishing with 601 career saves. That was the most all-time before Mariano Rivera broke it in 2011.

Hoffman's pitching career all started when he was a member of the Cedar Rapids Reds in 1991. He was originally drafted as a shortstop by the Reds in 1989. The season before coming to Cedar Rapids, he hit only .212 in Class A Charleston.

He appeared in 27 games for Cedar Rapids going 1-1 with a 1.87 ERA and collecting 27 saves before being promoted to Double A.

The rest is history.

"It's extremely hard to believe," said Hoffman. "There's no way to fathom the outcome that it became. I was looking for another opportunity -- a second lease on life to stay in the game."