Top-seeded Dike-New Hartford knocks out Jesup 56-43

The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines defeated the Jesup J-Hawks 56-43 on Monday afternoon to advance to the 3A semifinal round. With the win, the Wolverines improve to 23-1 on the season while Jesup closes their season at 20-5.

Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Foster had a game-high 21 points. Jesup was led by Amanda Treptow and Brittany Lingenfelter who scored 14 & 12 respectively.

The Wolverines advance to the 3A semifinal round and will face off with 5th-seeded North Polk on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

