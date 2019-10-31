Tipton's Sommer Daniel does it all and reaches rare milestone

Whatever the Tipton volleyball team needs, Sommer Daniel is ready to deliver, whether it's digs, sets or kills.

Her versatility helped her reach a rare milestone earlier this season. She recorded her 1,000th career dig in a matchup against Wilton. She's also eclipsed the same milestone in sets and kills. The team looked back at the record books, and it's believed she's the only player in state history to accomplish the milestone in all three categories.

"Ever since I was a little kid, being an all-around player was huge and important to me," Daniel said. "I couldn't have done it without this team. They've been super supportive."

Daniel fell in love with the sport of volleyball at a very young age. She's always finding ways to work on her craft, whether it's in the gym, at home or at camps.

"I would do a lot of setting reps (at home) and paint would start to wear off," she said.

She's also developed incredible leadership skills, which also comes from taking on extra responsibilities at home.

"My parents work a lot, so I drive my brothers places and buy groceries," she said. "I think that's another thing when I was younger that kind of came naturally, just because I had to do it and I had to learn how to do it."

Daniel and the Tigers will face Nevada in a Class 3A regional championship on Tuesday at Benton Community.