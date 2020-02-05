Tiffin grandma breaks american deadlift record for her age group

Linda Smith who trains at Drew Murphy Strength in Tiffin broke the American deadlifting record in the 50-59 age group for her weight class earlier this month.

Linda Smith demonstrates her deadlift abilities. Smith recently broke a world record for deadlifting in her age group (Scott Saville/KCRG)

Smith deadlifted over 333 pounds which is almost 3 times her body weight.

Smith who has 9 grandkids just started lifting two years ago.

Smith says her goal now is to break the world record.