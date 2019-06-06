Three eastern Iowa natives drafted on final day of MLB Draft

On the final day of the MLB Draft, three eastern Iowa natives were drafted.

The first to go was Iowa pitcher and New Hampton native Cole McDonald. He was taken in the 15th round by the Houston Astros with the 466th overall pick.

McDonald went 6-3 this season for the Hawkeyes recording a 3.54 ERA and 83 strikeouts.

Then in the 19th round, the Philadelphia Phillies selected former Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep Spencer Van Scoyoc with the 570th overall pick. He started his college career at Arizona State, but then transferred to Division II Central Oklahoma for this season.

Van Scoyoc went 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in his lone season with the Bronchos.

In the 37th round. the L.A. Angels selected Kirkwood Community College outfielder and former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep Levi Usher. He batted .409 with 76 hits and 31 RBI for the Eagles this past season.

Usher is a Louisville commit and will play for LaCrosse this summer in the Northwoods League.