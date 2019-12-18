Three Solon players sign to play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference

Cam Miller, A.J. Coons and Jace Andregg were all teammates at Solon and led the Spartans to the state championship game this past season.

Now, all three signed letters of intent to play Division I football and will be playing for different teams, but in the same conference.

Andregg will stay in the state of Iowa and play for Northern Iowa. After transferring from Prairie, Andregg showed his versatility in the Solon offense collecting 938 total yards and 18 touchdowns. However, he's open to the idea of playing defense.

"This year playing a lot of defense, that really swayed my opinion on what I want to play, but I'd love to play receiver or linebacker or anything on defense; I just want to play," Andregg said.

Coons signed with South Dakota State. He showed big play-making abilities with 961 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He did suffer a torn ACL in the state championship game, but is determined to be ready by fall.

"I'm just excited to get to play football for the next four to five years," Coons said. "Just keep working hard. Keep rehabbing to get back to hopefully doing what I had been doing and even get better from there."

Miller is joining FCS powerhouse North Dakota State after being a three-year starter at quarterback for Solon. He threw for 2,436 yards and 28 touchdowns last season and also ran for 840 yards and 12 scores.

"As a kid, I wanted to play for Iowa, and then this opportunity opened up and I'm just really thankful that I was given this opportunity to play there," Miller said.