They start them young at Iowa

Youth wrestling is at an all-time high in Iowa, selling out tournaments all throughout the state.

That was the case at a tournament in Linn-Mar High School last weekend. More than 550 kids participated. These tournaments have different divisions, including a pre-kindergarten division.

Also at the Linn-Mar tournament, one of the top women wrestlers in the United States, Forrest Molinari, held a clinic for 40 girls.

"Heading women's wrestling is just another big step in moving forward and growing the sport," Molinari said.