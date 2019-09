Some of the best young anglers in the state competed in the Youth State Bassmasters Tournament in Dubuque on Sunday.

Zane Smith of Tiffin and Adam Smith of Solon, who are also cousins, took first place with 12.36 pounds of fish. In the junior division, Will Griswold and Seth Schnoebelen of Eastern Iowa Bassmasters took first place with five keepers totaling 8.85 pounds.