Sunday Night Spotlight: Ross Pierschbacher

The final day of the NFL Draft was a waiting process for Cedar Falls native Ross Pierschbacher, but his patience paid off when the Washington Redskins selected him in the fifth round with the 153rd overall pick.

"You just want to get that call, and once you do, all the worries go away," said Pierschbacher.

He started every game in high school for Cedar Falls and was a four-year starter at Alabama.

This weekend, he got a taste of the NFL taking part in the Redskins' rookie minicamp.