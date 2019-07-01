Sunday Night Spotlight: Mitch Keller

Since being drafted in 2014, former Cedar Rapids Xavier prep Mitch Keller has always been one of the top prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Last month, he made his major league debut. He's made three starts going 12 innings and striking out 15 batters.

"It was really cool having those first steps in the dugout and then walking out to the field," said Keller about making his debut.

He's currently back in AAA-Indianapolis. He was recently selected to the International League All-Star team. He leads the league with a 2.89 ERA in 12 starts and has 80 strikeouts.