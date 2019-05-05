Sunday Night Spotlight: Megan Gustafson

It's been said many times that Megan Gustafson will go down as one of the greatest players in Iowa history. She's broken so many school and Big Ten records.

On April 24, the University of Iowa announced it would retire Gustafson's No. 10 jersey. It's only the second time the school has retired a women's basketball jersey.

The month of April ended up being a month of celebration and remembrance of Gustafson's career, but also as a role model.

She traveled all over the country for national awards and the WNBA Draft. When she returned to Iowa, she made stops at the Iowa State Capitol, signed autographs in Coralville and Davenport, and threw out the first pitch at an Iowa Cubs game.

She talks about this last month and what to expect in the WNBA in this week's Sunday Night Spotlight.