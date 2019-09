Iowa starts the season 1-0 after beating Miami (OH) 38-14 on Saturday under the lights at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes had a big game from running back Mekhi Sargent, rushing for 91 yards and also adding 65 receiving yards. The offensive line went through several different combinations, especially after left tackle Alaric Jackson went down with a knee injury.

The Gazette's Marc Morehouse tackles those topics and more in the Sunday Night Spotlight.