Sunday Night Spotlight: Lindell Wigginton chasing NBA dream in Des Moines

It wasn't that long ago when Iowa State fans were cheering at Hilton Coliseum after Lindell Wigginton hit a long three-pointer. Wigginton left after two seasons with the Cyclones to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA.

But Cyclone fans don't have to travel too far to see Wigginton's journey. He's currently playing in the G-League for the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines.

"I see a lot of fans," Wigginton said. "We take pictures and sign autographs."

Wigginton went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. He ended up signing a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves after attending their training camp. He's averaging 14 points a game off the bench for the Iowa Wolves.

He's not sure when he'll get the call to play in the NBA, but he's taking it one day at a time.

"I just go in and just be me," Wigginton said. "I don't really think about who's going to call. I just go out there and play my game."