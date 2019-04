Seven local players were selected this past weekend in the NFL Draft: T.J. Hockenson (Detroit), Noah Fant (Denver), David Montgomery (Chicago), Hakeem Butler (Arizona), Anthony Nelson (Tampa Bay), Amani Hooker (Tennessee) and Ross Pierschbacher (Washington).

Former NFL scout Dan Shonka, now with Ourlads Scouting Services, gives his thoughts on how those guys fit with their new NFL teams in this week's Sunday Night Spotlight.