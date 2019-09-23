Sunday Night Spotlight: Curt Menefee

Before NFL games kickoff on Sundays, millions of people tune in to the FOX NFL Sunday show. It's been on television for 26 years and has been hosted by Coe graduate Curt Menefee since 2007.

"What was challenging for me was that Terry (Bradshaw), Howie (Long) and Jimmy (Johnson) -- to a certain extent -- had been there from day one," said Menefee about his first year as the host. "I came in, the show had been going on for 12 years. It was No. 1 for 12 straight years."

The show was inducted into the National Association of Broadcasting Hall of Fame back in April.

Menefee's broadcasting career has brought him all over the country from Des Moines to Madison, Jacksonville, Dallas, New York and now Los Angeles.

He owes his success to one man, and that is former KCRG-TV9 Sports Director John Campbell, who took Menefee under his wing when he was an intern for the station in the late 1980's.

"I thought I wanted to do something in television," said Menefee. "Probably behind the scenes like a producer. John took me under his wing. I didn't know how to shoot a camera. I owe John everything."