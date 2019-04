The UW-Oshkosh men's basketball team won its first ever national title after beating Swarthmore in the Division III championship last month, 96-82.

The team has several local connections. The interim head coach, Matt Lewis, is a former Cornell player. Also, one of the Titans' starters is Dubuque Hempstead graduate, Connor Duax.

They talked about winning the national championship and the adversity the team faced in this week's Sunday Night Spotlight.